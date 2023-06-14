Video: ‘It’s not nice’ – Man United’s Marcus Rashford not happy with Man City treble

It was clear by the look on Marcus Rashford’s face that he wasn’t particularly happy about questions relating to Man City’s treble after joining up with the England team.

The Man United star has, like his Red Devils team-mates and the rest of the Premier League, had to sit back and watch as Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers rewrote the record books.

Not since United’s wonderful treble-winning squad of 1999 has an English top-flight team won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, and though Rashford wasn’t happy that it was United’s cross city rivals that took the plaudits, he admitted that they’d been the best team in 2022/23.

Marcus Rashford has admitted that seeing the Manchester City Treble celebrations was "not nice", but that it has given him extra motivation to close the gap next season ? pic.twitter.com/xglGS23j4i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 14, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News