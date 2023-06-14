Video: Netherlands score 96th-minute equaliser vs Croatia in Nations League

There has been a dramatic finish in the Nations League semi-final between the Netherlands and Croatia as the Dutch scored a last-minute equaliser to send the tie to extra time.

The hosts took the lead in the match through a Donyell Malen goal before the Croatians responded in the second with two goals in the space of 17 minutes.

It looked like Croatia would see out the match as they were the better team throughout but Noa Lang had other ideas as the Club Brugge star scored a 96th-minute equaliser to send the tie to extra time.

LATE, LATE DRAMA! ??? Composed finish by Noa Lang who forces extra time in the Semi-Final of the Nations League against Croatia ?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/JTeesusIBM — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 14, 2023