Video: Real Madrid reveal stunning 2023/24 home kit

Wednesday morning saw Real Madrid release a video of their first-team stars wearing the stunning new home kit for 2023/24.

It stays all white as usual, but it’s the extra touches that make this one an instant classic.

Complemented by the Club World Cup winners badge which gives the shirt a certain cachet, the navy blue and gold piping on the collars and sleeves highlight the manufacturers touches as well as matching the colours on the club badge.

It’s neatly finished off with ‘Hala Madrid’ stitched in to the back of the neck.