Video: The stunning goal that sent Croatia through to the UEFA Nations League final

International Football
Posted by

Croatia have reached the final of the UEFA Nations League after beating hosts the Netherlands in extra time 4-2 in a thrilling clash. 

Holland took the lead in the match through a Donyell Malen first-half goal before the Croatians responded in the second with two goals in the space of 17 minutes.

It looked like Croatia would see out the match as they were the better team throughout but Noa Lang had other ideas as the Club Brugge star scored a 96th-minute equaliser to send the tie to extra time.

Within the additional 30 minutes, the goal that sent Croatia through came from Bruno Petkovic, who repeated his World Cup antics with a wonderful strike – which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City star receives contract offer from Saudi Arabia with talks set to continue
Video: Netherlands score 96th-minute equaliser vs Croatia in Nations League
Video: Croatia turn Nations League semi-final around with two goals vs the Netherlands
More Stories Bruno Petkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.