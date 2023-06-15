24-year-old Chelsea star tells Arsenal to come get him from Stamford Bridge

Kai Havertz has given Arsenal the green light to sign him from Chelsea this summer after the Gunners made contact with the German in recent days.

It was reported on Wednesday by The Athletic that the North London club hold a strong interest in Havertz and have stepped up their pursuit of the German in recent days following contact with both Chelsea and the player.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Havertz has given the green light for the move to happen and wants to move to North London. Personal terms will not be a problem, therefore, it will come down to the two clubs to reach an agreement. Chelsea want around £75m for the 24-year-old but will be flexible as there is no chance that Arsenal will meet their current valuation.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Germany international but it is only Arsenal who have made a move.

? Understand Kai Havertz has given green light to Arsenal contract bid after positive indications #AFC No problem on personal terms. Arsenal & Chelsea in contact — no chance for £75m but Chelsea will be flexible. Bayern, informed… but still quiet. Real 100% out of the race. pic.twitter.com/vG4WRfzgJ4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Havertz was one of Europe’s most highly-wanted stars before making the move to Chelsea in 2020 but the German has not lived up to expectations since moving to Stamford Bridge.

It is hard to see where the Chelsea star fits in Mikel Arteta’s team but the Spaniard seems to want the 24-year-old, therefore, there must be a plan to bring out the heaps of potential in the former Bayer Leverkusen star.