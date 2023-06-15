49ers have made Leeds ace available for £18million

It looks as though new Leeds United owners, 49ers Enterprises, are wasting no time in getting things ship shape at Elland Road.

The club’s long-suffering fans will surely be hoping for more dynamic owners than the outgoing Andrea Radrizzani.

The Italian decided to replace Jesse Marsch with Javi Gracia who, for all of his hard work and coaching nous was never the right appointment.

Why it then took the owner until four games from the end of the season to replace him with Sam Allardyce is anyone’s guess.

Perhaps Radrizzani took his eye off the ball because of business interests that he had elsewhere, but whatever the truth of the matter, the 2022/23 Premier League season won’t go down as one of Leeds’ best.

Though 49ers Enterprises have yet to appoint a director of football or a first-team manager, meaning that the squad are in limbo at this point, they have apparently made one player available for transfer already.

According to Calciomercato, both Europa Conference League final runners-up, Fiorentina, and AC Milan, have enquired about young Willy Gnonto.

Both Italian giants have been told that the purchase price is £18m, and it would seem that neither are interested in the 19-year-old at that fee.

For a player that clearly has a huge future in the game, playing in the Championship is unlikely to appeal, so a deal will surely be agreed upon in due course, allowing the player a first experience in Serie A.