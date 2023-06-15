Arsenal Premier League 2023/24 fixtures revealed: Gunners start at home vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been revealed, with the Gunners starting at home to Nottingham Forest and facing early fixtures against Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal led the Premier League table for much of 2022/23, only to hit a poor patch of form towards the end that allowed Manchester City to overtake them and finish in first place – the first part of their historic treble success.
Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope they can go one better next season, on what will be the 20-year anniversary of their Invincibles season – the last time they were champions of England.
See below for Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures for the new season in full:
12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal
09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town
06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton
