Arsenal Premier League 2023/24 fixtures revealed: Gunners start at home vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been revealed, with the Gunners starting at home to Nottingham Forest and facing early fixtures against Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal led the Premier League table for much of 2022/23, only to hit a poor patch of form towards the end that allowed Manchester City to overtake them and finish in first place – the first part of their historic treble success.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope they can go one better next season, on what will be the 20-year anniversary of their Invincibles season – the last time they were champions of England.

See below for Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures for the new season in full:

12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

19/08/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

26/08/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

02/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

16/09/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

23/09/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

30/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

28/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United

04/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/11/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

25/11/2023 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

02/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

05/12/2023 19:45 Luton Town v Arsenal

09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

16/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

23/12/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

26/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

30/12/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

13/01/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

30/01/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

17/02/2024 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

24/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

02/03/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal

09/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

30/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

02/04/2024 19:45 Arsenal v Luton Town

06/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

20/04/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

27/04/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

04/05/2024 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/05/2024 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

19/05/2024 16:00 Arsenal v Everton

