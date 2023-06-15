Arsenal star trying to convince former teammate to seal Emirates Stadium transfer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is reportedly working to convince his old Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz to join him at the Emirates Stadium.

Jorginho made the move from Chelsea to Arsenal back in January, and it seems we could now see another player making the move from west London to north London.

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insider knowledge into the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Havertz in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it seems there’s further detail emerging all the time.

According to Football Transfers, Jorginho has been speaking with Havertz to try to persuade the 24-year-old to make the same move he did a few months ago.

Havertz might not be every Arsenal fan’s dream signing after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, but it seems Mikel Arteta rates him highly and could try to revive his career.

It is certainly worth remembering just how highly rated the Germany international was at Bayer Leverkusen before Chelsea paid big money for him, so it could be that he still has time to turn his career around.