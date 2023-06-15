Bayern Munich close to hijacking Man United’s move for centre-back

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are closing in on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae and are moving fast to hijack the centre-back who many thought was on his way to Man United. 

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the German champions have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the Bundesliga outfit are now close to agreeing personal terms with the defender.

The deal is said to be moving fast and Kim is believed to be interested in a move to Germany. Romano states that Man United remain interested but it looks like they will need to start making moves in order to lure the South Korean star to Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Italy equalise in Nations League clash with Spain within 10 minutes
Leeds United reach full agreement to sell forward to Birmingham City
Video: Spain pounce on huge Italy blunder to score early in Nations League clash

Kim has a €50m release clause that activates in July and it is a big reason why the two clubs are pushing for the defender.

Man United were heavily linked to the Napoli star in recent weeks and many felt that he was so close to joining the Premier League club that the betting company Betfair suspended the market on him joining United.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a centre-back this summer and Kim Min-jae was one of the Man United boss’ top targets. It would be a big blow should the 26-year-old join Bayern Munich but there might still be time for the Premier League giants to turn the situation around.

More Stories Kim Min-jae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.