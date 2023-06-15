Good news for Chelsea as Arsenal pull out of race for midfielder transfer

Chelsea are the favourites for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Arsenal now out of the race for the Ecuador international’s signature.

See below as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are working hard on signing Caicedo, and that they’ve always been the frontrunners in this deal despite some talk of Arsenal also pursuing the 21-year-old this summer…

Chelsea are working hard on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks have been taking place for weeks. Nothing done yet. ??? #CFC It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks. Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/x6ftpw3Qbd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

This follows a report from the Times claiming that Arsenal had withdrawn their interest for Caicedo, and Romano has also stated that the Gunners’ focus is on Declan Rice and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Caicedo is undoubtedly a huge talent and it’s little surprise to see so much interest in him, with Arsenal fans likely to be disappointed that they’re no longer trying to get this deal done.

Rice is a fine alternative, of course, but this is a signing that has the potential to get Chelsea back on the map after a hugely challenging last year or so.

It’s more bad news for Brighton, though, who also sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool this summer, and Leandro Trossard to Arsenal back in January.