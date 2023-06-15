Chelsea plotting swap deal to sign 27-year-old Serie A star

Chelsea are looking to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are planning a swap deal to sign the 27-year-old goalkeeper and they could include the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly and Romelu Lukaku in the deal.

Apparently, the Blues are hoping to pay around £35 to 40 million for Onana but a deal could be done for around £43 million.

The report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea will try their luck how to execute a swap deal involving the three players as well. It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to accept such an offer.

Chalobah has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Inter Milan need to bring in defensive depth as well and the Chelsea defender could prove to be a useful acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well as a central defender.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly has struggled to adapt to Premier League football and a return to his comfort zone in Italy could be ideal for him.

Lukaku has been on loan at Inter Milan this past season and despite a slow start, the Belgian has looked impressive in recent months. The Chelsea striker has finished the season with 14 goals and 7 assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful player for the Italian club next season.

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are open to discussing a swap deal with Chelsea for their star keeper.

Players like Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been underwhelming and Chelsea need to bring in a quality goalkeeper. Onana has been outstanding in the Italian league and the Champions League. He could improve Chelsea substantially at the back.