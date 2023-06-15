Chelsea Premier League 2023/24 fixtures revealed: Tough start for Mauricio Pochettino with Liverpool test

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2023/24 season are in, and the Blues face a tough start for new manager Mauricio Pochettino with an opening day game at home to Liverpool!

Pochettino’s side will no doubt hope to get off to a winning start, but that’s not exactly the home debut the Argentine will have been hoping for, though it’s followed by some slightly easier-looking fixtures against West Ham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth.

Chelsea fans can see their full list of Premier League fixtures for 2023/24 below…

13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town

02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea

07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford

04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United

23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea

13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea

09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United

06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea

27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

