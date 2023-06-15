Chelsea Premier League 2023/24 fixtures revealed: Tough start for Mauricio Pochettino with Liverpool test

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2023/24 season are in, and the Blues face a tough start for new manager Mauricio Pochettino with an opening day game at home to Liverpool!
Pochettino’s side will no doubt hope to get off to a winning start, but that’s not exactly the home debut the Argentine will have been hoping for, though it’s followed by some slightly easier-looking fixtures against West Ham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth.
Chelsea fans can see their full list of Premier League fixtures for 2023/24 below…
13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
19/08/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
26/08/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Luton Town
02/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
16/09/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
30/09/2023 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
07/10/2023 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
21/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
28/10/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
04/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
11/11/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
25/11/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
02/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
06/12/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
09/12/2023 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
16/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
23/12/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
30/12/2023 15:00 Luton Town v Chelsea
13/01/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
03/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
10/02/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
17/02/2024 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
24/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
02/03/2024 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
09/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
16/03/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
30/03/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
03/04/2024 19:45 Chelsea v Manchester United
06/04/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
13/04/2024 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
20/04/2024 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
04/05/2024 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
11/05/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
19/05/2024 16:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
