Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer.

The 23-year-old is reportedly valued at €80 million and journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Chelsea are looking to sign him.

Apparently, the Blues are set to open talks with Juventus regarding a summer move for the Serbian international striker.

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the London club to sign Vlahović this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

??? #Vlahovic, talks between #Chelsea and #Juventus is about to begin, as revealed yesterday. ? ? The ?? club – without #UCL – needs to sell and already set his price tag: around €80m to let him go. ? Pochettino wants the ?? striker: evolving situation. ?? #Transfers https://t.co/kx2HZKNgcM pic.twitter.com/5hiqGvr5xC — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 14, 2023

Juventus are reportedly in need of money after failing to secure Champions League qualification and they could sell Vlahovic to balance the books.

The Serbian has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to Turin, but he managed to score 14 goals and pick up four assists across all competitions this past season.

He has the attributes to develop into a top-quality striker in the future and Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential. The Argentine manager has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his career, and he could help Vlahović perform at a high level.

The 23-year-old has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in English football, and a move to Chelsea would be the fresh start he needs right now.

It remains to be seen with the Chelsea are ready to pay €80 million for the striker in the coming weeks. The Blues have the financial resources to pull off the move, but they will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.