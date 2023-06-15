Declan Rice transfer war explodes as Arsenal to bid again and be joined by rival bidder

The Declan Rice transfer saga has reportedly ‘exploded’ as Arsenal look set to face a rival bidder for the West Ham United midfielder.

Rice is one of the finest midfield players in Europe and it’s no surprise to see that the Gunners now look set to be in the midst of a bidding war with some of their Premier League rivals.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Arsenal have had a bid for Rice rejected, but will try again for the England international, while a second club is also expected to table an offer.

It’s not entirely clear who the second club is, with the Telegraph claiming that Manchester City are also known admirers, while Chelsea and Manchester United also seem to be in the mix.

Chelsea and Man Utd have issues, however, with the latter yet to have a takeover bid completed, while the Blues are said to have asked West Ham to wait so they can sell players before attempting to buy Rice.

It has seemed clear for some time that Rice is a top target for Arsenal, so their fans will undoubtedly be worried by this development as they may have taken too long to move firmly into pole position.

If City come along with a bigger offer, one imagines it won’t be difficult for them to give West Ham a better deal, whilst offering a hugely tempting project to the player.

United and Chelsea are less exciting than Arsenal right now, but this kind of situation is still something the Gunners would surely rather have avoided.