Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides significant update on Havertz to Arsenal rumours

With so much speculation whirring around Stamford Bridge and just who will stay at Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant on the situation surrounding Kai Havertz and a potential Arsenal switch.

The German hasn’t ever really been at his best since signing for the Blues, though has provided glimmers of the talent that he possesses whilst at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to assess the relative merits of every player at the club once he gets his feet fully under the table, and given the way that the Argentinian has improved players throughout his managerial career, he’ll almost certainly see something in Havertz that he can work with.

Perhaps a sharing of the load in terms of goals, rather than a singular reliance on the front man to do the business is an area that Pochettino could explore.

That’s if he’s given the chance to do so of course.

Chelsea’s financial and squad woes have been well reported over the past few weeks, and it’s abundantly clear that the club have to get rid of players from a top-heavy first-team squad, put together after Todd Boehly’s recent spending sprees.

‘Talks have started, and an opening bid has come in from Arsenal for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. Arsenal are working on this surprise deal, which comes following quick developments in the last few days also with Real Madrid, who were interested but who are no longer in the race,’ Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Real have cooled down their interest because he’s considered too expensive – they won’t spend even £60m. Now, Arsenal have approached Chelsea, who have said their asking price is £70-75m.

‘To be clear: Arsenal will never pay that money. But from what I understand, sources close to the negotiation believe it will be possible to sign Havertz from Chelsea for less than that. Chelsea could be flexible in terms of their value in order to make this deal happen, because they know the Germany international won’t extend his contract.

‘Conversations are ongoing, and the player is keen on a move to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta really appreciates him, he’s a big fan of his qualities and feels this is a player with the space to grow and improve, despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

‘But also keep an eye on Bayern – they have a good relationship with Havertz’s agents, who are the same as Konrad Laimer’s representatives. For the moment, there is no official bid, but Arsenal know that Bayern could also be in the race in the next few days.’

Though there’s still a way to go before anything is concluded, and the Gunners will arguably prioritise the signing of Declan Rice, this is a deal that could well go through later in the transfer window.