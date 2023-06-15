Exclusive: Man United looking at incredible talent with huge potential says Fabrizio Romano

Regardless of who owns Man United at the start of the 2023/24 season, if the club want to move forward under Erik ten Hag then they need to be in the conversation for the game’s best players.

As has been shown with the studious purchase of Casemiro and the promotion of Alejandro Garnacho, the Dutchman is acutely aware of what his squad and first-team requires to be a success, and he’ll want to build on what the Red Devils achieved last season.

One area where ten Hag is believed to want to improve is in attack, and rumours of interest in Tottenham’s Harry Kane aren’t without foundation.

However, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, doesn’t appear keen to allow his talisman to move to another Premier League club, and to that end the Red Devils could be turning their attentions elsewhere.

‘Keep an eye on (Rasmus) Hojlund, United have been following him for a long time, and the player now has new agents, the same agency as Ten Hag,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘It’s important to say, however, that United have still not made any bid. Atalanta want at least €60m for Hojlund. It can be a gamble to go all in on such a young, unproven player, but Hojlund is an incredible talent, his potential is huge.

‘In my opinion, he probably needs one more season as a starter at a “good” club before a top, top club move but the potential is special, really. He’s very serious guy, loves to work hard, I’m sure he’d try his best to be ready to take his game up a level at somewhere like United.’

Hojland is certainly an interesting player. Despite only playing 32 Serie A games per transfermarkt, the youngster’s star has continued to rise to the extent where he is becoming one of Europe’s hottest properties.

More Stories / Latest News Report: 31-goal star’s agent has received an offer for Chelsea Exclusive: Transfer expert has latest developments in Man United pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane Chelsea to open talks for 14-goal star Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign

As Romano states, another season of development before a move to a ‘big’ club might be more beneficial for the player, however, if Atalanta receive their asking price, his status could quickly be elevated.

Arguably, at this stage of his career he needs to rely on the advice and guidance of his agency and those closest to him, because a wrong move now could end up nullifying any potential he has.