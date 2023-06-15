Glazers opening up to the idea of selling Man United as one bidder now confident of winning race

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is growing in confidence that the Glazer family will accept his offer for Man United as a decision edges closer.

The Qatari has offered a world record fee for full control of the Premier League club, which is believed to be over £6bn, and rumours have emerged lately that the Shiekh has won the race for the Manchester club.

This week Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Holdings has become an official UK company, reports the Daily Mail, but that is something that needed to be done before any bid can be accepted by the Glazers.

According to talkSPORT, neither Sheikh Jassim nor British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS have been granted exclusivity to complete a deal, but the Qatar bid is growing in confidence as they believe brothers Joel and Avram Glazer are warming to the idea of a full sale.

After several rounds of bidding it appears a final decision on the takeover is imminent and will likely be made over the coming weeks.

Should Qatar win the race for Man United it would likely take the record Premier League winners back to the top of the English and European game, but it will be hard to see a club as historic as the Manchester club in the hands of another country.