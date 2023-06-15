Arsenal have spoken to multiple title winner about transfer, club keen to find a solution

Arsenal have reportedly had talks on the player side as they consider the potential transfer of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international looks likely to be on the move this summer after losing his place in the Man City first-team, whilst also having a slightly mixed spell on loan at Bayern Munich.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Cancelo is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Barcelona this summer, but it remains to be seen precisely what will happen with him.

One thing seems clear, however, and that’s that City want rid of the 29-year-old, as they seek to find a solution to this issue…

Manchester City want to find a solution for João Cancelo before the pre-season as Portuguese fullback will be available on the market. ?? #MCFC Discussions will take place soon as the interest of Barcelona remains strong — Arsenal also had contacts on player side. pic.twitter.com/mJyPcMwCPW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Cancelo looks like he could be a fine signing for Arsenal, giving them a more attacking outlet at right-back, even if Ben White filled in well in that role in 2022/23.

City might want to avoid losing another proven talent like this to a rival, however, following the success of both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates Stadium in the season just gone.