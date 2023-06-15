According to Football Insider, Birmingham City and Leeds United have reached a deal about the transfer of attacker Tyler Roberts.

Before the transfer is finalized, the 24-year-old will have to undergo medical check with the Midlands club the following week.

Leeds have accepted a seven-figure offer for Roberts, and the agreement is expected to contain add-ons that might raise the price.

The Wales international was deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road after his last game for the team was in March 2022. He has one year left on his contract at Leeds.

Roberts spent the previous season on loan with Queens Park Rangers, a struggling Championship team, where he made 20 appearances in all competitions and scored four goals.

Roberts appeared in 11 of the London club’s first 14 Championship games of the 2022–23 season as a regular starter.