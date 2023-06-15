Lightning could strike twice for Pep Guardiola at Man City as treble-winning coach set to lose prized asset

It’s been quite the season for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

After securing the Premier League title at a canter and bypassing Arsenal, long-term favourites for the title with ease, the Cityzens then dispatched local rivals Man United in the FA Cup final before grinding out a Champions League final win over Inter.

That era-defining treble will live long in the memory of City fans and places them alongside the brilliant Man United side of 1999, the only other English top-flight side to win the three trophies in one season.

Where Sir Alex Ferguson will surely admit that his assistant, Steve McClaren, was as important to the success of the club during that era, Pep Guardiola will doubtless feel similar about Enzo Maresca.

Having a right-hand man to discuss ideas with, to experiment with certain facets of work and to be a calming influence if necessary is imperative in the success of all the top teams.

Guardiola had it with Mikel Arteta before the Spaniard decided that he wanted to spread his wings at Arsenal.

Even with all the recent success that City have had, that doesn’t appear to be something that could stop lightning striking twice, as Leicestershire Live report that Maresca is the front runner to be the next boss of Championship side, Leicester City.

Whilst one man doesn’t make a team, Pep surely couldn’t have countenanced on potentially losing Maresca this quickly, particularly in the wake of the team’s success in Istanbul.