Man United have not made bid for Inter Milan star but the player remains a target for Erik ten Hag

Man United have not submitted a bid for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana but the 27-year-old remains a target for Erik ten Hag as the Dutch coach looks to bring a goalkeeper to Old Trafford this summer.

David de Gea is out of contract at United at the end of the season and although a new deal has been agreed, pen has yet been put to paper. The Spaniard has come under scrutiny this season for the number of errors he makes and many believe his time as the Manchester club’s number one is up.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have not submitted a bid for Andre Onana as of now and the Premier League club’s decision to submit one will come down to the budget they have after De Gea’s future is sorted.

Inter have not received any approach or bid from Manchester United for André Onana as things stand. ?? #MUFC Erik Ten Hag knows Onana very well but Man United decision on budget for the goalkeeper will be based on De Gea’s future. pic.twitter.com/djwEknTcbO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

The Guardian reported today that Man United are in the race for Onana and he is on Ten Hag’s list alongside Porto’s Diogo Costa as the Dutch coach targets a challenger to De Gea.

The Man United boss knows the Inter Milan goalkeeper very well from their time at Ajax and the 27-year-old is perfect for the way he wants to play at Old Trafford.