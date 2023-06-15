Manchester United legend dies aged 70, club “heartbroken” in emotional statement

Manchester United have confirmed the sad death of their former player Gordon McQueen at the age of 70.

The former Red Devils and Scotland defender also played for the likes of Leeds United and St Mirren in his career, and it’s clear that his sudden passing has hit the footballing community hard.

See below as Man Utd release an emotional statement via social media confirming McQueen’s death today…

Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen. Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2023

A statement issued by the McQueen family reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Gordon McQueen, 70, who died at home in the early morning today, leaving behind his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and his beloved grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla.

“We hope that, as well as creating many great football memories, he’ll be remembered most for his character. Our house was always full of friends, family and football, just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia.

“The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.

“Huge thanks go to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care, the utterly incredible Marie Curie team, who were there at the end with Gordon’s wife and daughters, and Head for Change, for the emotional support and respite care.

“Also to our wonderful friends and family, who rallied around at the worst of times, going above and beyond. For that, we are so very grateful.”