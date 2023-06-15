Key member of Man City’s treble-winning squad likely to seek transfer away after becoming unhappy

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly highly likely to leave the club this summer after becoming unhappy at playing less often in the season just gone.

The England international ended up playing a key role for Man City as they won the treble, but it seems he’s not been as involved as he would’ve liked, including only making the bench for the Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

According to The Athletic, this was one of a number of snubs from Pep Guardiola that left Walker unhappy with his situation, and he’s now one player tipped as very likely to leave the Etihad Stadium before next season.

Walker remains a top player and will surely have plenty of interest from big clubs, though it’s not yet clear who’s looking at the 33-year-old.

Walker had previously also been a star performer during his Tottenham days, so it might be that he’ll have another spell in the Premier League in him.

Alternatively, after performing so well in English football in the last decade, Walker may well feel like a new challenge abroad.