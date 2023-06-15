Manchester United expected to return with a second bid for 24-year-old target

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder has refused to sign an extension and his current contract expires in 12 months. Chelsea are under pressure to sell him in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Manchester United recently submitted a £40 million offer for the England international but Chelsea have decided to reject it.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are now prepared to return with a second and improved offer for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, the Red Devils will not go above £60 million for the player and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to sell him at that price.

Manchester United will be back for a second bid for Mason Mount. #CFC rejected the initial £40m offer near-instantly. There remains a high probability Mount will leave and he's keen on the #MUFC move. Chelsea sticking to their valuation for now and #MUFC won't go above £60m. pic.twitter.com/HKcMie86VE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 14, 2023

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea since breaking into the first-team scene and he would improve Manchester United in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils need to add more creativity and goals to their side and the mount is versatile enough to operate in a number of midfield roles.

Furthermore, he is only 24 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

In addition to that, Mount is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen is in his twilight years and Manchester United will have to find a quality alternative this summer. Mount seems like the ideal option to replace the Denmark international.

The Chelsea midfielder is keen on a move to Manchester United in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can get a deal done.