Manchester United plotting summer move for £40 million-rated PL star

Manchester United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent weeks and the latest name linked with a move to Old Trafford is that of David Raya.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is expected to leave Brentford this summer and Manchester United could join the race to sign him.

A report from Mirror claims that Tottenham are keen on signing the player, but the Red Devils could enter the race late in the window. The goalkeeper is reportedly valued at £40 million this summer.

Raya has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League goalkeeper and he could be a quality acquisition for Manchester United.

Dean Henderson has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford due to the lack of playing time and David De Gea is nearing the end of his contract. Manchester United might need to dip into the transfer market for reliable goalkeepers and Raya seems like the ideal option.

The 27-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be able to offer him Champions League football league season and the Spaniard is likely to be tempted.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. Both Tottenham and Manchester United would represent an exciting step up in the player’s career.

The Spaniard will be hoping to join the club capable of challenging for major trophies and Manchester United are probably better placed than Tottenham to do so.