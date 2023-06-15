Manchester United set to submit opening bid of €60m for 16-goal star

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality strike of the summer and they have identified Rasmus Hojlund as a target.

The Atalanta forward has 16 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions and journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that Manchester United are now likely to submit their first offer of around €60 million for the Denmark striker.

#Hojlund: #ManchesterUnited will present a first offer of 60 million, today is the first choice. #Atalanta's request will be higher, but the negotiation can get underway — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 14, 2023

The 20-year-old is highly rated in European football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Apparently, the Italian outfit are likely to demand more money for their star striker and negotiations between the two clubs are likely to begin once Manchester United have submitted their initial offer.

Hojlund is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Manchester United have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane as well. However, the two players are likely to be a lot more expensive than the 20-year-old Atalanta striker.

While Hojlund is not as developed as the two players right now, he has the potential to grow into a top-class striker like them.

A move to Old Trafford could be the ideal next step in the youngster’s career. He would get to work with a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag who has helped nurture several young talents. The Dutch manager could help the 20-year-old fulfil his potential as well.