Newcastle have advantage over Tottenham in the race to sign 26-year-old star

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has now revealed on Twitter that the two clubs are keen on signing the 26-year-old England international but Newcastle have a slight edge in the transfer race.

Apparently, the two clubs have held talks with the midfielder’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal.

Head-to-head between Tottenham and Newcastle for Maddison. NUFC have a slight advantage – they consider about €60m a fair price – but the race is fully open. Both clubs are in talks with the agent of James, who wants the move after the relegation of Leicester.

Maddison is too good for the Championship and he is expected to join a Premier League club this summer.

Leicester City have been relegated after a disappointing campaign but the 26-year-old midfielder impressed with 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Maddison could improve Newcastle and Tottenham immensely and he is likely to cost around €60 million. Newcastle reportedly consider that a fair asking price and the Magpies are certainly wealthy enough to afford him.

Furthermore, they have secured Champions League qualification, and they could be a more attractive destination compared to Tottenham.

Newcastle ended up drawing 14 league matches last season and they need more creativity and goals in the final third so they can turn these draws into wins. Someone like Maddison could make a big difference.

Similarly, Tottenham have been overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals and creativity. The England international needs more help and support from his teammates and signing Maddison could prove to be a wise decision.

The player is reportedly open to joining both teams and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.