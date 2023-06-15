Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Stade Rennais midfielder Desire Doue.

According to the Inews, Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder for a while, and they have been in touch with the player’s agent as well.

“I know Newcastle came to watch him and were in touch with us,” Doue’s agent told Inews.

Desire Doue is a highly talented attacking midfielder who has caught the attention of clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as well with his performances.

Newcastle need to add more creativity and depth in the middle of the park and 18-year-old would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. The 18-year-old could be a useful option for them in the coming season.

The talented youngster is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete offer on the table.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world they have an ambitious project. They will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and the 18-year-old midfielder could be tempted to be a part of their project.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from European heavyweights like PSG and Barcelona to secure the talented youngster’s services.

Doue will be hoping to play quite often in the coming season and if Newcastle can offer him first-team assurances, the midfielder might just prioritise a move to St James’ Park.