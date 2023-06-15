Exciting times are surely ahead for Newcastle United and their supporters, and it’s clear why players now want to come and ply their trade at St. James’ Park.

It wasn’t that long ago that trying to tempt players to head to the north east appeared to be destined to fail, as Eddie Howe’s project was still in its infancy.

Though it isn’t that much further forward now, the way in which the Magpies played throughout the 2022/23 season has propelled them into the Champions League and to the wider attention of players and agents.

They are now, for want of a better term, an attractive proposition.

For Howe, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Amanda Staveley, their moves in the transfer market this summer will be just as important as what’s gone before.

To this point under the new ownership things have worked out perfectly. New signings haven’t cost the earth and have integrated well.

Indeed, there’s an argument that the squad only need one or two signings for particular positions this summer.

A continued evolution rather than a revolution is likely to serve the squad well, and not upset the equilibrium that appears to have been carefully fostered by Howe and his backroom staff.

Aside from those players that might now be looking to join the Magpies, there will be those in situ already that want to stay there. Such as Callum Wilson.

The prolific striker who scored 18 goals last season according to WhoScored hopes to be part of the success story again in 2023/24.

“It’s right that I am only contracted until next year,” he said to Mirror Sport.

“Newcastle’s a fantastic place at the moment, and I am enjoying my football. My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point, and hopefully it will be with Newcastle.”