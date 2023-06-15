Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old has been one of the best strikers in the world this past season and he has helped Napoli win the league title. The Italian outfit managed to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of top clubs.

A report from CalcioNapoli24 claims Chelsea are interested in signing the striker and the player’s agent has already received an offer from the Premier League club.

However, the Blues are not the only club looking to sign him and Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an offer to the player’s agent as well.

Osimhen’s agent is now seeking a meeting with the Napoli hierarchy in order to discuss the future of his client. Apparently, the striker is unwilling to sign an extension with Napoli and therefore he could look to move on this summer.

Chelsea need to bring in a reliable finisher and Osimhen would transform them in the final third.

The Blues have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and they need a top-class striker in order to challenge for major trophies next season. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can fend off the competition from PSG and sign the striker in the coming weeks.

They will not be able to offer him Champions League football league season and that could be a major issue in any potential transfer.