Serie A giants still interested in Chelsea star despite recent developments at club

AC Milan are still interested in signing Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer despite recent developments at the Italian giants.

Club legend Paulo Maldini stepped down as Milan’s sporting director earlier this month and the Serie A side’s transfer activity has been placed on hold until they get their house in order.

Loftus-Cheek is one star AC Milan plan on moving for this summer and the end of June or beginning of July could be key for the Englishman’s future as the Serie A outfit will make a formal move for the midfielder then, reports Football Insider.

The Italian side have been long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and aim to progress a deal for him later in the transfer window.

Loftus-Cheek has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer as the Blues look to offload several stars in order to balance the books at the West London club.

There is interest from other clubs too in the Chelsea star and the midfielder will be given the chance to stay in England. According to the report, Brentford are one team keeping an eye on his situation as the 27-year-old prepares to leave Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks