With Leeds United having been relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, there was always going to be vultures circling for their top talent.

This summer the Elland Road outfit are going to be stuck between a rock and a hard place in certain scenarios, given that they’re unlikely to want to sell their best players, but may have to concede that the money would come in handy to strengthen elsewhere in the squad.

A lot will depend on the vision that new owners, 49ers Enterprises, wish to take of course.

At present, they need to decide upon who they want to take over the managerial role last held by Sam Allardyce, whilst also appointing a sporting director that can shape the immediate and long-term future of the club.

In the meantime, they will need to fend off interest in their players in order that they still have a squad capable of challenging for immediate promotion back to the Premier League – no easy task as everyone knows.

According to Sky Sports News Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Man United have been in touch with the club to discuss Robin Koch.

Whilst talks for the defender were described as ‘loose,’ his tweet does denote that the player is on the Red Devils shortlist.

The quicker that 49ers Enterprises can get their house in order, the better for all concerned, as deals can be done if needed and players can understand where their immediate future lies.