Dejan Kulusevski’s future will be discussed again by Tottenham Hotspur, as latest reports suggest he has been offered to Newcastle United.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Dejan Kulusevski’s future at Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United may end up signing him for the upcoming season, according to The Chronicle.

The Swede has been on loan at Tottenham for the past 18 months, with a €35 million (£30 million) buyout clause option upon Champions League qualification.

Spurs, however, missed out on top four and European competition, and the clause is no longer relevant.

The 23-year-old started strong last season in Premier League but after lingering injuries he experienced a drop on form and didn’t start every game for Conte and Ryan Mason.

The player personally would prefer staying in London and talks are set to take place next week about his future.