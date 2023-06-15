Tottenham launch £50million joint transfer bid for Leicester City duo

Tottenham have reportedly made a £50million bid for the combined transfers of both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, but it’s set to be rejected by Leicester City.

The Foxes pair have been star players at the King Power Stadium in recent times, though they ultimately couldn’t do enough to help keep the club in the Premier League this season.

Leicester are now preparing for life in the Championship, so it’s not too surprising to see a big name like Spurs trying to swoop for talents like Maddison and Barnes, with a £50m joint bid submitted for them, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham may well have to pay a great deal more than that, as the Mail note Leicester were asking for more than that for each player not that long ago.

Maddison in particular looks like a player who’s surely worth at least £50m, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Spurs would do well to land both these players to boost their struggling attack, but let’s see if they can come back with something more serious first.

UPDATE: CaughtOffside have reached out to Spurs sources, who have stated there’s no truth to this reported double bid.