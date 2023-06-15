Video: Barcelona reveal new home shirt for 2023/24 season

Following on from Real Madrid’s kit reveal on Wednesday, Barcelona have finally released the first images of their new home shirt for the 2023/24 La Liga campaign, and it’s a beauty.

The classic thick blaugrana stripes have returned with the shirt a nod to the famous home kit from the 1980s.

A blue band across the shoulders neatly connects the stripes on the sides of the shirt, with the red sleeves matching the two more central red stripes.

White name, number and manufacturers logos really stand out on what is an absolute winner of a shirt. An instant classic.