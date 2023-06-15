Video: Italy equalise in Nations League clash with Spain within 10 minutes

Italy have levelled their Nations League semi-final clash with Spain within 10 minutes after Lazio’s Ciro Immobile converted from the penalty spot.
The Spanish have shown their intent from the off with a solid press and that paid off after just three minutes when Yeremy Pino pounced on a Bonucci error to make it 1-0.
The match is now level after a penalty was awarded to Italy following a Robin Le Normand handball and the spot-kick was converted by Lazio’s Immobile to level the clash at 1-1.
Footage courtesy of ESPN, beIN Sports and FOX Sports