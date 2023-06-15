Video: Lionel Messi scores stunner for Argentina in friendly vs Australia breaking new record

Argentina were 2-0 winners over Australia in a friendly in China on Thursday and the opening goal in the match was provided by a Lionel Messi stunner. 

It only took two minutes for the Argentine legend to get on the scoresheet and the goal was a stunner as the World Cup winner received an Enzo Fernandez pass before scoring a classic Messi goal.

The goal broke another record for the 35-year-old as it was the fastest goal ever scored by Messi in his career.

