Video: ‘Proudest day of my life’ – Jude Bellingham hits all of the right notes at Real Madrid unveiling

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s hard to believe that Jude Bellingham is just 19 years of age given the eloquent and confident way he addressed the media at his Real Madrid unveiling.

Standing in front of a pack audience that included Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez, the England international spoke of it being the proudest day of his life.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool’s Mo Salah set to miss important Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea
Arsenal star trying to convince former teammate to seal Emirates Stadium transfer
Lightning could strike twice for Pep Guardiola at Man City as treble-winning coach set to lose prized asset

He also took time to thank his previous clubs, Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, as well as the staff at those clubs and his family.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.