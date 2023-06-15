Video: ‘Proudest day of my life’ – Jude Bellingham hits all of the right notes at Real Madrid unveiling

It’s hard to believe that Jude Bellingham is just 19 years of age given the eloquent and confident way he addressed the media at his Real Madrid unveiling.

Standing in front of a pack audience that included Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez, the England international spoke of it being the proudest day of his life.

He also took time to thank his previous clubs, Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, as well as the staff at those clubs and his family.

"Thank you for joining me on the proudest day of my life, the day I joined the greatest football club in the history of the game." ? "???? ??????!" ? Jude Bellingham addresses the Real Madrid faithful for the first time ?? pic.twitter.com/z290pyjAQ4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News