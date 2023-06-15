Video: Spain pounce on huge Italy blunder to score early in Nations League clash

Spain have taken the lead in their Nations League semi-final clash with Italy within the opening five minutes thanks to a huge mistake from the Italians.

The Spanish showed their intent from the off with an aggressive press and that paid off after just three minutes when Yeremy Pino pounced on a Bonucci error.

Donnarumma gave the veteran defender an awkward pass and that ended up with Pino finishing tidily to make it 1-0 to Spain.

