It’s a foregone conclusion that West Ham will soon part ways with Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian, who signed for the east Londoners in a £35.5m deal (per Sky Sports) has dramatically underperformed for the Hammers, with WhoScored noting that his paltry three goal return in the Premier League.

That was never going to be enough to convince David Moyes that the towering front man was the right person to lead his side into the 2023/24 campaign, particularly as he’ll need a striker that knows where the net is when it comes to European football.

With a Europa League campaign to run alongside their English top-flight and domestic cup commitments, anyone not at the level required has to be dispensed with.

It’s unlikely, given just how poor Scamacca has been this season, that West Ham will get anywhere close to what they paid for him, but the loss could be offset by any money the club get in from the sale of Declan Rice.

In any event, the agent of Napoli hit man, Hirving Lozano, has been speaking about his client moving to the London Stadium in the Italian’s place.

Alessandro Monfrecola spoke to Area Napoli about a player who, at 27 years of age, is theoretically in his footballing prime.

After not getting it right with Sebastien Haller and then Scamacca, maybe Lozano is third time lucky for Moyes.