£21m-rated midfielder wants to join West Ham but deal must be done by June 30

With West Ham having emerged victorious from their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina, they are now a club that are attractive to players given that their reward for winning the ECL is automatic qualification into the Europa League.

In truth, the European win saved the Hammers from what was an otherwise pretty awful 2022/23 campaign.

Prior to last season, David Moyes had the east Londoners playing some of the best football seen at the London Stadium and the team was a joy to watch.

They’d deservedly got into Europe and almost won the Europa League before being halted in the semi-final by Eintracht Frankfurt.

There was, and is, a core of a decent team there, and with one or two additions there’s no reason why West Ham’s bubbles won’t be flying high again.

Although it appears to be a foregone conclusion that captain, Declan Rice, will soon leave the club, if the funds from his potential £100m+ deal are reinvested wisely, Moyes can get the Hammers ticking again.

One player that could be destined to join the club is Valencia’s £21m-rated midfielder, Yunus Musah.

According to Mirror Sport (h/t West Ham Zone), the player has been coveted by David Moyes for a while now, and Musah himself is apparently keen to make the switch from La Liga to the English top-flight.

The only proviso to any deal being done, per the report, is that it must be completed by June 30.

It isn’t clear if that deal and any others hinge on Rice’s proposed move, however, at £21m, chairman David Sullivan should be able to write a cheque for that regardless.