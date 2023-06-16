£35.5m Leeds United attacker set for imminent Elland Road exit

In a strange turn of events, following Leeds United’s relegation back to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 season, according to recent reports, attacker Georginio Rutter could return to former club Hoffenheim, despite only joining the Whites at the start of the year.

That’s according to a recent report from German outlet BILD, who claim the French hitman is a candidate to return to the Bundesliga following a hugely disappointing six months in England.

Signed for £35.5m and on a five-and-a-half-year contract, Rutter, 21, was expected to become Patrick Bamford’s long-term successor.

However, failing to score in any of his 13 appearances for the Whites, the 21-year-old Plescop-born forward has flopped and is now set for an almost immediate exit.