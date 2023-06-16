43-year-old edging closer to taking Leicester City job

Leicester City FC Manchester City
According to recent reports, Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is in pole position to succeed Dean Smith as Leicester City manager.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the 43-year-old tactician is in line to take charge of the Foxes following their relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season.

Since joining the Cityzens’ management set-up, Maresca, who signed with the club last year, has gone on to enjoy a successful opening 12 months under Pep Guardiola, which, of course, has recently been highlighted by the club’s incredible treble-winning campaign.

