Arsenal running the rule over exciting Barcelona youngster

With Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Gunners fans can be assured that the present and the future of the club is in good hands.

Though the Spaniard had his detractors at the beginning of his tenure, he soon turned public opinion around by ensuring his side played a mixture of free-flowing football that was easy on the eye, alongside a dogged determination to win football matches.

That was never better evidenced than when Arsenal were 2-0 down at home to Bournemouth, only to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the seventh minute of injury time thanks to Reiss Nelson.

Ultimately, that win wasn’t enough to help get the north Londoners over the line in the Premier League title race, however, Arteta will surely use the disappointment of the 2022/23 season as a motivational tool for his side in the forthcoming campaign.

Not only does the manager need to look for players that will help win trophies immediately, but the Spaniard also has to have one eye on the medium to longer term too.

With that in mind, Sport (h/t Football Espana) have reported that the Gunners are keeping tabs on Barcelona’s 19-year-old star, Aleix Garrido.

More Stories / Latest News Boost for Blues, 27-year-old Chelsea target unsure of future with Euro giants Video: Bid over £100m expected from Arsenal as Man City show interest in Declan Rice Luton Town’s first summer signing could be 23-year-old with Premier League past

The outlet report that he gave six assists in six UEFA Youth League games and he also managed 11 appearances in Barca Atletic, the Catalan club’s reserve side, after beginning the 2022/23 season with the U19s.

Whether any initial interest is acted upon will only be seen in due course.