Arsenal still keen on 32-year-old Man City treble winner as potential bidders withdraw from race

When you’re coming towards the end of your career and have just won a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, it’s understandable why you might want one last hurrah, and that could be the case for one 32-year-old Man City star whom Arsenal still have an interest in signing.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola clearly have a close relationship having worked together at City before Arteta decided to become the main man at his old North London haunt.

That closeness appears to have continued with the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko by Guradiola to the Gunners.

Now it appears that the north Londoners have a shot at signing another player from the Etihad Stadium, as long as he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal first.

Ilkay Gundogan is a man in demand. Man City’s captain might be the wrong side of 30, but his importance to the squad isn’t in question.

Barcelona are known to want to bring him to La Liga and Sport have even gone as far as suggesting that the club have convinced him to sign for them.

However, BILD (subscription required) suggest that Arsenal remain in the race for the German international, and may feel they have a clearer run at trying to persuade the player to remain in the English top-flight after it was revealed that Gundogan’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, had pulled out of the race to sign him.