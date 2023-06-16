RB Leipzig determined to beat Arsenal to 23-year-old Bundesliga playmaker

RB Leipzig will offer Eintracht Frankfurt more than €25m to sign attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, who claims the Germans are in direct competition with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to sign Frankfurt’s talented Danish playmaker.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Gunners’ captain Martin Odegaard, Lindstrom, who displays similar attributes to his compatriot, is wanted by Arsenal but there are no guarantees the 23-year-old will seal a big transfer to England’s top-flight.

And that is because RB Leipzig have so far been relentless in their pursuit. Having seen their first bid of €25m almost immediately knocked back, according to Falk, Marco Rose’s side are preparing an improved offer – one they hope their domestic rivals will accept.

“RB Leipzig are another German club that appears to be sitting at the poker table with an English counterpart, and the object of their desire is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Danish midfielder, Jesper Lindstrom,” Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column.

“Arsenal are also interested in the player and, after Leipzig failed with their first offer of €25m, the Bundesliga side are now preparing a higher second offer to beat the north Londoners to his signature.”

During his first two years with Frankfurt, Lindstrom, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 77 games in all competitions.

