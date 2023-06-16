Napoli forward Hirving Lozano has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 27-year-old Mexican will be out of contract next summer and the Italian outfit are reportedly open to selling him for the right price in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa are keen on signing the player and they are ready to submit an offer of around €30 million for him.

Lozano has been a useful squad player for Napoli and he played an important role in their title win this past season. He will be looking for a new challenge now and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option.

It is no secret that Aston Villa will have to bring in attacking reinforcements and the Mexican would be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins this past season and the 27-year-old striker clearly needs more help in the attack.

Lozano can operate anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus. The Mexican will add pace, flair and goals to Unai Emery’s attack.

Apparently, Aston Villa were keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid but this Spanish international has chosen to move to Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League side have now identified Lozano as his alternative.