Aston Villa are one of several clubs reportedly interested in signing Leeds United striker Rodrigo.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims Spain’s Rodrigo is a candidate to leave Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship last month.

And ahead of his contract expiring next summer, several clubs have already been linked with signing him, including Real Madrid but Jacobs believes Paris Saint-Germain could make a surprise approach, along with Unai Emery’s Villians.

“There is an opportunity for clubs to get a bargain,” Jacobs told the Leeds United Ultras channel on YouTube.

“He is being looked at by a variety of clubs, PSG are one to watch, I’m told Villa are watching his situation very closely. Brighton are on the lookout. It is hard to see Rodrigo staying.”