Aston Villa make move to sign £100k-a-week Leeds United man

Aston Villa FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are one of several clubs reportedly interested in signing Leeds United striker Rodrigo.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims Spain’s Rodrigo is a candidate to leave Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship last month.

More Stories / Latest News
“There is a line!” – Gareth Southgate sends Jack Grealish strict England warning
West Ham open to swap Gianluca Scamacca with ‘clever’ 21-year-old midfielder
Chelsea officially confirm Tiemoue Bakayoko’s exit

And ahead of his contract expiring next summer, several clubs have already been linked with signing him, including Real Madrid but Jacobs believes Paris Saint-Germain could make a surprise approach, along with Unai Emery’s Villians.

“There is an opportunity for clubs to get a bargain,” Jacobs told the Leeds United Ultras channel on YouTube.

“He is being looked at by a variety of clubs, PSG are one to watch, I’m told Villa are watching his situation very closely. Brighton are on the lookout. It is hard to see Rodrigo staying.”

More Stories Rodrigo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.