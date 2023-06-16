Atletico Madrid star could be next to be tempted by Saudi Pro League after receiving €50m per year offer

It appears that the powers that be in the Saudi Pro League are intent on changing the footballing landscape as we know it this summer, with the latest news being that Al-Tawoon are trying to tempt an Atletico Madrid icon with a mouth-watering €50m per year deal.

The only issue facing players that are currently being approached is whether they see their careers continuing in a top five European league or if they would prefer to take the vast riches on offer in a league that’s not even in the top 33 in the world according to Global Football Rankings.

That would put the Saudi Pro League below England’s League Two – a league that has teams such as Salford, Crawley Town, Barrow and Harrogate in it.

Any players taking up offers to move to the Middle East could, arguably, be referred to as mercenary, however, the money being offered is life-changing for many, despite the hefty pay packets that some would already appear to be on at their current clubs.

The trickle of players going there – Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante – could soon turn into an exodus, in much the same way as the Chinese Super League tempted players there a few seasons ago.

According to Sport, Al-Tawoon are looking to acquire Atleti’s 30-year-old striker, Alvaro Morata.

The outlet do note that Morata only renewed with the Spanish giants a week ago, but his €10m release clause could be easily met by the Saudi outfit.

Does the player really want to miss the gravy train?