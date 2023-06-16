Bayern Munich open talks with Chelsea for £60m star

Kai Havertz is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, and according to recent reports, Thomas Tuchel is ‘starting to push’ for the German’s signature.

That’s according to 90mins’ Graeme Bailey, who has reported that the Bundesliga giants have recently upped their pursuit of Chelsea’s number 29.

Understood to have started negotiations with Todd Boehly’s Blues, the Bavarians, who tracked Havertz before he left Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, are clearly confident they can beat Mikel Arteta’s Gunners to the 24-year-old’s signature.

However, with the Germany international valued at £60m (TM) and Chelsea demanding upwards of £70m, negotiations are likely to take some time.

And consequently, with two of Europe’s biggest clubs in the race to sign him, fans, on all sides, would probably be wise to expect this saga to rumble on for quite some time yet.

